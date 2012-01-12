ALMATY Jan 12 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna on Thursday denied an unsourced Italian newspaper report that said it had purchased a stake in Italy's largest bank, UniCredit SpA.

"Media have been circulating information about the acquisition by Samruk-Kazyna of a 5 percent stake in UniCredit. This information is not true," Samruk-Kazyna said in a statement posted on its website, www.sk.kz.

It said it had contacted Il Giornale newspaper to request that the story be corrected. UniCredit shares rose sharply after the report. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)