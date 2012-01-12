BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank of Australia says Clare McManus appointed an additional company secretary
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank
ALMATY Jan 12 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna on Thursday denied an unsourced Italian newspaper report that said it had purchased a stake in Italy's largest bank, UniCredit SpA.
"Media have been circulating information about the acquisition by Samruk-Kazyna of a 5 percent stake in UniCredit. This information is not true," Samruk-Kazyna said in a statement posted on its website, www.sk.kz.
It said it had contacted Il Giornale newspaper to request that the story be corrected. UniCredit shares rose sharply after the report. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Shares of PFF have been granted a listing on main board of JSE from 2 march 2017 onwards
DUBAI, Feb 13 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co said on Monday it has appointed Atul Singh as its new chief executive, effective April 1, 2017.