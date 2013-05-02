Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
MILAN May 2 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday it had completed the sale of Kazakh unit ATF bank to a firm owned by Kazakh businessman Galimzhan Yesenov.
The sale had been announced on March 15 and UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said then the price would be close to ATF's book value of $550 million. UniCredit had bought ATF for $2.1 billion in 2007 at the height of the credit boom. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio)
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities