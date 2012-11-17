BRIEF-Goldman Sachs provides update on top end of legal loss estimate at Dec-end
* Goldman Sachs - estimates upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $$1.8 billion in excess of aggregate reserves as of December-end
ALMATY/MILAN Nov 17 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is in talks with Kazakh investors over the sale of a controlling stake in Kazakhstan's ATF Bank, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
A Kazakh government source said a deal was likely to be struck next year.
"The talks are about a controlling stake in ATF bank, most probably, this is a deal to be struck in 2013," the source told Reuters.
The source added the former owner of ATF Bank, Bolat Utemuratov, was interested in acquiring the stake from UniCredit. A different group of Kazakh businessmen were also interested in buying it, the source said.
A second source said the price for the stake was still being determined.
UniCredit declined to comment.
UniCredit bought a 92 percent stake in ATF-Bank, the Central Asian nation's fourth-biggest lender by assets, for $2.1 billion in 2007, at the height of the credit boom. (Reporting By Mariya Gordeyeva and Silvia Aloisi)
* Goldman Sachs - estimates upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $$1.8 billion in excess of aggregate reserves as of December-end
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) The proportion of 'A-' and higher ratings in Fitch's global portfolio of sovereigns, corporates and banks remains well below the pre financial-crisis level and could fall further over the next couple of years as the balance of ratings outlooks has deteriorated, Fitch Ratings says. Our sovereign portfolio has recorded some of the biggest moves, with the proportion of 'AAA' sovereigns dropping to 10% at the
LONDON, Feb 27 From a non-descript office in south London, Mark Hiley may be showing the way for Wall Street giants such as JPMorgan and Merrill Lynch to adapt to new European rules requiring them to charge an explicit fee for investment research.