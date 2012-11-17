(Adds background, details)
ALMATY/MILAN Nov 17 UniCredit,
Italy's biggest bank by assets, is in talks with Kazakh
investors over the sale of a controlling stake in Kazakhstan's
ATF Bank, three sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
A Kazakh government source said a deal was likely to be
struck next year.
"The talks are about a controlling stake in ATF bank, most
probably, this is a deal to be struck in 2013," the source told
Reuters.
The source said the former owner of ATF Bank, billionaire
Bolat Utemuratov, and a separate group of Kazakh businessmen
were both interested in acquiring the stake from UniCredit.
A source at ATF said the price for the stake was still being
determined.
"The talks have been under way for a few months now, and
calculations are being made as to how much it would cost," that
source said.
UniCredit declined to comment. The Italian lender, which has
a strong presence in central and eastern Europe, has been
cutting jobs, shedding branches and selling assets as it tries
to restore profitability after being hit hard by the euro zone
debt crisis.
It bought a 92 percent stake in ATF-Bank, the Central Asian
nation's fourth-biggest lender by assets, for $2.1 billion in
2007, at the height of the credit boom.
Within a year it had to write off more than 500 million
euros ($720 million) from its value as the credit crunch hit
Kazakhstan's banking sector.
UniCredit said in March it would consider selling its
interest in ATF-Bank should it receive a suitable offer.
Utemuratov, 55, is unofficially nicknamed "a grey cardinal"
in the oil-rich Central Asian nation for his vast connections
with Kazakhstan's political and business elite.
After Kazakhstan's independence from the Soviet Union in
1991, he occupied senior posts, including that of Kazakh
ambassador to Switzerland, secretary of the country's Security
Council and chief of staff of Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev, who has ruled for more than two decades.
According to U.S. magazine Forbes, his personal wealth was
estimated at $1.5 billion as of March this year.
