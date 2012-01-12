MILAN Jan 12 Kazakhstan sovereign fund Samruk Kazyna Fund has built a stake of just under 5 percent in Italian top bank UniCredit, il Giornale newspaper said without citing sources.

The operation is friendly and the Bank of Italy has been informed, the paper added.

UniCredit has assets in Kazakhstan.

UniCredit was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in UniCredit rose more than 3.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)