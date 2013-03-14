(Adds source comments, background)
ALMATY/MILAN, March 14 UniCredit,
Italy's biggest bank by assets, could announce the sale of its
Kazakhstan unit ATF Bank as early as Friday, three
sources familiar with the matter said.
UniCredit will announce towards the end of a release that it
has sold ATF though there will be no details on price, one of
the sources familiar with the deal said.
"You have to wait until tomorrow for more information and
better visibility," a second source said on Thursday.
The Italian lender is due to present its 2012 results on
Friday.
In January, sources told Reuters that UniCredit may sell ATF
Bank to a firm owned by Kazakh businessman Galimzhan Yesenov for
about $500 million.
UniCredit declined to comment.
The first source said that when price terms are declared,
possibly in April, UniCredit will have to take half of ATF's
nonperforming loans.
The Italian lender, which has a strong presence in central
and eastern Europe, has been cutting jobs, shedding branches and
selling assets as it tries to restore profitability after being
hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.
In December, UniCredit's head for central and eastern
Europe, Gianni Franco Papa, said it could sell its Kazakh unit
if the price was right.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, Stephen Jewkes, Lisa Jucca and
