MILAN, June 1 Italian bank UniCredit, which is abandoning its own European equities sales and trading business, will extend its deal with French brokerage Kepler Capital Markets over its cash equity business to Central and Eastern Europe.

In a statement on Friday, UniCredit said the reorganisation will involve its cash equity activities in Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, London and New York, with Warsaw becoming a cash equity hub in the region. As part of the deal, the bank will also exit its Russia-based equity and sales business.

The deal with Kepler, which is just over 50 percent owned by its staff after a management buy-out in 2008, gives UniCredit access to international investors and means it can continue to produce equity research.

The deal, part of a global reorganisation of started in November, is subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)