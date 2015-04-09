MILAN, April 9 The board of UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has approved a plan to set up a pool of restructured loans with domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo and U.S. private equity firm KKR, UniCredit CEO said on Thursday.

The banks hope that combining problem loans with the benefit of outside expertise and capital will make the debt easier to recover or to sell to third parties.

Under the plan, UniCredit and Intesa will pool together up to 2 billion euros in soured loans into a special vehicle.

Following more than a year of talks, the project is now due to start "as soon as possible, we are not talking months," UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters.

