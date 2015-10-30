MILAN Oct 30 UniCredit's new business
plan envisages 12,000 job cuts worldwide, a source close to the
matter said on Friday, indicating a larger reduction compared
with 10,000 layoffs that had been expected.
UniCredit will reduce its Italian workforce by 3,500 jobs,
including 2,700 cuts already planned but not fully implemented,
according to two other sources.
Those sources added that along with Italy, cuts would be
significant in Austria and Germany.
UniCredit declined to comment.
Italy's biggest bank by assets is due to present an updated
plan to shareholders on Nov. 11 as its Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni lays out his strategy to bolster shareholder confidence
in the face of the lender's underperformance.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini;
editing by Philip Pullella)