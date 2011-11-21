TURIN Nov 21 UniCredit's Libyan shareholders have shown interest in taking part in the 7.5 billion euro capital increase the bank is planning, UniCredit Chairman Dieter Rampl said on Monday.

"UniCredit is working to take the necessary steps to allow the Libyan shareholders to take part in the capital hike," Rampl said on the sidelines of a conference.

The Libyan Investment Authority has around 2.6 percent of the bank while the Libyan Central Bank has a 4.6 percent stake.

Rampl said the bank's foundation shareholders are backing the capital increase. (Reporting By Gianni Montani)