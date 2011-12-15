UPDATE 1-U.S. govt has itself to blame for dollar strength - Bundesbank
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
MILAN Dec 15 Italy has given the go-ahead for funds to be unfrozen to allow the Libyan Central bank to underwrite the capital increase of Italy's UniCredit, sources said on Thursday.
The sources said funds to the tune of 375 million euros were unfrozen, the equivalent of 5 percent of the bank.
The Libyan Central Bank holds 4.6 percent of UniCredit.
UniCredit is launching a 7.5 billion euro capital increase. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Francesca Landini)
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Construction activity in Chile fell 4.1 percent in December, its worst performance in more than seven years, an industry body said on Tuesday, underlining Chile's difficulties with jump-starting its sluggish economy.