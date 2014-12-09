Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MILAN Dec 9 UniCredit will take 2-2.5 billion euros ($2.5-3.1 billion) in so-called TLTRO loans at the next European Central Bank auction, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.
Italy's largest bank by assets took 7.75 billion euros of the new ECB funds, the maximum allotted to it in Italy, at the first auction in September.
($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.