MILAN Dec 9 UniCredit will take 2-2.5 billion euros ($2.5-3.1 billion) in so-called TLTRO loans at the next European Central Bank auction, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.

Italy's largest bank by assets took 7.75 billion euros of the new ECB funds, the maximum allotted to it in Italy, at the first auction in September.

($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)