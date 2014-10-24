MILAN Oct 24 UniCredit has started
exclusive talks with a consortium comprising U.S. Fortress
Investment Group and Italy's Prelios to sell
debt recovery unit UCCMB, a source close to the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
The sale, which could raise more than 600 million euros
($760 million), would be the biggest transaction on distressed
debt signed in Italy for several years after other Italian
lenders scrapped similar deals some months ago.
UniCredit chose the Fortress-Prelios consortium ahead of a
rival bid from a team of investors led by Lone Star.
(1 US dollar = 0.7898 euro)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Emilio Parodi)