MILAN, March 15 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Friday a big rise in the amount of money it is setting aside to cover for bad debts was not due to an audit of the Bank of Italy, but was its own voluntary decision.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said the Bank of Italy, which has carried out inspections at around 20 Italian banks to check their coverage of bad debts, had examined a sample of loans at the bank and had only requested "marginal adjustments".

The hefty increase in loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter of last year was a "managerial decision", Ghizzoni told analysts in a conference call. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)