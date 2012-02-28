MILAN Feb 28 The chairman of Italian premium eyewear maker Luxottica said on Tuesday he had increased his stake in Italy's largest bank by assets Unicredit to slightly more than 1 percent.

"I increased my stake by a little, to not much more than 1 percent," Leonardo Del Vecchio told reporters asking him about his Unicredit holdings as he was exiting the luxury group's headquarters in Milan.

Shares in Unicredit turned slightly positive after the comments, rising 0.16 percent by 1210 GMT. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)