UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
MILAN Feb 28 The chairman of Italian premium eyewear maker Luxottica said on Tuesday he had increased his stake in Italy's largest bank by assets Unicredit to slightly more than 1 percent.
"I increased my stake by a little, to not much more than 1 percent," Leonardo Del Vecchio told reporters asking him about his Unicredit holdings as he was exiting the luxury group's headquarters in Milan.
Shares in Unicredit turned slightly positive after the comments, rising 0.16 percent by 1210 GMT. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombian holding company Corficolombiana said it had no knowledge of bribes paid by Brazil's Odebrecht engineering firm in connection with a joint highway project suspended amid a Latin America-wide bribery scandal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has set up a "Taskforce USA" to monitor the effects of President Donald Trump's decisions on its business, which includes a new $1 billion sponge-iron plant in Texas.