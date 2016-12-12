MILAN Dec 12 Italy's UniCredit
expects to boost its best-quality capital ratio by around 78
basis points after agreeing to sell its asset manager arm
Pioneer Investments to France's Amundi for 3.55
billion euros ($3.75 billion).
On top of that, UniCredit is set to receive an extraordinary
dividend payment of 315 million euros before the closing of the
sale, which is expected in the first half of 2017.
Italy's biggest bank by assets, which earlier this year
hired new chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier to streamline its
business and beef up its capital, said it would book a net
capital gain of 2.2 billion euros next year.
