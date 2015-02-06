MILAN Feb 6 A consortium led by U.S. asset
manager Fortress Investment Group will pay about 500
million euros ($566 million) for UniCredit's non-performing
loans manager and a chunk of bad debt, two sources close to the
matter said on Friday.
The sale by Italy's biggest bank by assets could be
announced as early as next week, one of the sources said, and
will be the country's largest transaction in distressed debt for
several years after other banks shelved plans to sell their bad
debt last year.
UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB) was offered for
sale at the beginning of last year as UniCredit sought to
strengthen its balance sheet and free funds for new lending.
The consortium comprising Fortress and Italian real estate
company Prelios entered exclusive talks in October and
had been expected to sign a deal by the end of 2014.
UniCredit declined to comment on Friday.
UCCMB manages about 40 billion euros of non-performing loans
that belong to UniCredit, other banks and several other
entities.
After the sale, UCCMB will continue to manage smaller bad
loans on UniCredit's books, while credit with its largest
clients will be managed by the lender directly.
Non-performing loans at Italian banks were 181 billion euros
in November, but lenders have found them hard to shed because
prices offered in many cases have fallen short of the book value
of the assets, advisers involved in some transactions have said.
The problem has also prompted the Italian government to
consider setting up a state-backed bad bank to help lenders
clean up their books and make space for new lending to companies
and households.
($1 = 0.8827 euros)
