UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 There is no plan to split Mediobanca's merchant bank from its portfolio of equity holdings, the chief executive of UniCredit, Mediobanca's top shareholder, said on Friday.
"There is no break-up project," UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference in Cernobbio.
"If they present it, we will see, but as far as I am aware, this is just comments in the press, there is no plan," he said. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts