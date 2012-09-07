CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 There is no plan to split Mediobanca's merchant bank from its portfolio of equity holdings, the chief executive of UniCredit, Mediobanca's top shareholder, said on Friday.

"There is no break-up project," UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference in Cernobbio.

"If they present it, we will see, but as far as I am aware, this is just comments in the press, there is no plan," he said. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)