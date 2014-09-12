BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to sell building in Tokyo at 2.03 bln yen
* Says it will sell a building in Tokyo at 2.03 billion yen in total on July 31
MILAN, Sept 12 UniCredit, the biggest shareholder in Mediobanca, said on Friday the reappointment of Alberto Nagel at the helm of the Italian investment bank was not under discussion after a report that he may not be confirmed as CEO.
"For us Nagel is not under discussion," UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni, whose bank has 8.8 percent of Mediobanca, told reporters.
Mediobanca's board is coming up for renewal at a shareholder meeting on October 28. On Sept. 29 a meeting of core shareholders is expected to draw up a joint list of board nominees.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
