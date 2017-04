MILAN, March 18 Italian bank UniCredit said on Wednesday rating agency Moody's had placed its 'Baa2' long-term and senior unsecured debt ratings under review for a possible upgrade.

The review, which stems in part from the agency's revised methodology, is expected to be concluded in the coming months and result in the ratings being raised to 'Baa1', UniCredit said in a note. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)