LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Italian bank UniCredit has appointed
Amit Dewan as head of financing and advisory in Asia-Pacific, a
newly created role at the bank.
Dewan will start on July 1 and report to Michele Amadei,
head of the Asia-Pacific region, UniCredit said on Thursday. He
will relocate to Singapore from London.
Dewan will have regional responsibility for debt capital
markets, equity capital markets, corporate finance advisory,
export finance and natural resources.
UniCredit said the appointment is part of its plan to
strengthen its international network, including in Asia, where
it has worked on several deals, including several major deals
involving ChemChina, which is buying Swiss seeds and pesticide
maker Syngenta in a US$43bn deal.
Dewan previously managed UniCredit's lending team within
infrastructure and power project finance. He joined UniCredit in
2007, and previously worked at Bank of Scotland and ANZ in the
UK and Asia.
