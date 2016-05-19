LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Italian bank UniCredit has appointed Amit Dewan as head of financing and advisory in Asia-Pacific, a newly created role at the bank.

Dewan will start on July 1 and report to Michele Amadei, head of the Asia-Pacific region, UniCredit said on Thursday. He will relocate to Singapore from London.

Dewan will have regional responsibility for debt capital markets, equity capital markets, corporate finance advisory, export finance and natural resources.

UniCredit said the appointment is part of its plan to strengthen its international network, including in Asia, where it has worked on several deals, including several major deals involving ChemChina, which is buying Swiss seeds and pesticide maker Syngenta in a US$43bn deal.

Dewan previously managed UniCredit's lending team within infrastructure and power project finance. He joined UniCredit in 2007, and previously worked at Bank of Scotland and ANZ in the UK and Asia. (Reporting by Steve Slater)