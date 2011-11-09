MILAN Nov 9 The Bank of Italy will allow UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, to count 3 billion euros worth of convertible notes as core capital, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The move could susbstantially reduce the capital shortfall faced by UniCredit as it struggles to meet tougher European requirements set last month.

"The Bank of Italy has given its decision: it's fine to include the CASHES (convetible notes) in the Core Tier 1," said one of the soruces. Another source confirmed the central bank's decision.

