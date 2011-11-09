MILAN Nov 9 The Bank of Italy will allow
UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, to count 3
billion euros worth of convertible notes as core capital, two
sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The move could susbstantially reduce the capital shortfall
faced by UniCredit as it struggles to meet tougher European
requirements set last month.
"The Bank of Italy has given its decision: it's fine to
include the CASHES (convetible notes) in the Core Tier 1," said
one of the soruces. Another source confirmed the central bank's
decision.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)