UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 25 Pamplona fund said on Thursday it had given a 4.01 percent stake it owns in Italian lender UniCredit to Deutsche Bank in exchange for financing.
The fund, backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, said that Deutsche Bank was committed to returning the stake upon request so that Pamplona could exercise its voting rights at UniCredit's shareholder meetings.
The statement by Pamplona was made at the request of Italian market regulator Consob.
Pamplona bought a 5.01 percent stake in Italy's biggest lender by assets last year, becoming the bank's second largest shareholder. (Reporting by Francesca Landini,editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources