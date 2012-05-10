MILAN May 10 Italian bank UniCredit on Thursday appointed Sandro Pierri as chief executive of its Pioneer Investments asset manager, replacing Roger Yates who left for family commitments.

UniCredit said in a note the change would be effective from July 24 and that Yates, who is returning home to London, would continue to sit on Pioneer's board as a non-executive director.

Pierri, formerly at ING Investment Management, joined Pioneer in 2003 and became chief executive of Pioneer in Italy and head of western Europe and international. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Cowell)