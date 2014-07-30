MILAN, July 30 Three binding offers to buy a stake in Pioneer Investments, the asset management unit of Italian bank UniCredit, are expected on Wednesday, two sources close to the situation said.

"The offers are for a 50 percent stake," one of the sources said, confirming a press report.

The two sources said the whole of Pioneer was worth around 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

UniCredit declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7463 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)