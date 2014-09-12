BRIEF-Altimeter Capital Management reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software
* Altimeter Capital Management LP reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software Inc as of March 7 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, Sept 12 Italy's Unicredit is likely to choose a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake in its asset management division Pioneer on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.
Sources have told Reuters that Banco Santander, U.S. fund Advent and CVC Capital Partners in harness with Singapore sovereign fund GIC are interested in bidding for a stake in Pioneer.
"The CVC consortium is frontrunner," the source said.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage: