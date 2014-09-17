UPDATE 3-KKR, Canada's Caisse to buy U.S. insurance broker USI
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 17 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is expected to pick a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer towards the end of September, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The sources said on Wednesday Spanish bank Santander and a consortium comprising private equity fund CVC Capital Partners and Singapore sovereign fund GIC were the two strongest contenders, even though U.S. fund Advent is also in the frame.
At least one of the proposals values the whole of Pioneer at around 2.4 billion-2.7 billion euros($3.5 billion), or 9-10 times EBITDA of 270 million euros, one of the sources said. (1 US dollar = 0.7718 euro) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)
WARSAW, March 17 Polish retail chain Dino said on Friday the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) had approved the prospectus for the firm's planned initial public offering.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.