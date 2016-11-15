MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Poste Italiane will fold UniCredit's
Pioneer into Anima Holding if a consortium led by the
Italian post office succeeds in buying the asset gatherer, the
groups agreed on Tuesday
* Poste Italiane, Anima Holding and Italian state lender
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti submitted a binding offer to buy
Pioneer last week
* The three groups have also signed a deal that set
conditions for the acquisition of Pioneer
* Under the deal, published on Anima Holding's website, the
three groups agree that, if they buy Pioneer, it will be listed
through a merger with Anima
* If their offer wins, the three groups will buy Pioneer
through two investment vehicles dubbed Risparmio Holding spa and
Equam spa, respectively
* Poste Italiane will own 80 percent of Risparmio Holding
with CDP holding the rest, while the shareholders of Equam will
be Risparmio Holding, with a 80 percent, and Anima, with a 20
percent
* Regardless of the outcome of the Pioneer deal, Poste
Italiane will give its asset manager unit BancoPosta SGR to
Anima Holding next year, increasing its stake in Anima to a
maximum of 24.9 percent from the current 10.32 percent
