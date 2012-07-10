MILAN, July 10 UniCredit said on
Tuesday its board had approved a reorganisation plan aimed at
streamlining Italy's biggest bank by assets and making it more
efficient.
As part of the plan, the bank will delegate greater
responsibility to country chairmen in the areas where it
operates.
Germany's country manager will report to the bank's Chief
Executive Federico Ghizzoni through UniCredit's Deputy General
Manager Jean Pierre Mustier.
In Western Europe the group's investment banking business
will focus more attention on multinational companies and big
clients.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeraro)