FRANKFURT/MILAN, Sept 20 Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit is expected to present its new strategic and capital-boosting plan at the end of November, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier, who was appointed in July, has started a strategic review looking at possible asset sales and other ways to bolster the bank's balance sheet, including a possible capital increase.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Gianluca Semeraro)