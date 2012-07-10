(Adds details from the plan, quote from CEO)

MILAN, July 10 Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit will slim down its holding structure and give more power to its regional banks in a bid to improve efficiency and attract more clients.

Large clients will continue to be served by the bank's corporate and investment banking division, which is headed by Jean Pierre Mustier and will remain the only cross-border division within the bank.

But the country chairmen of UniCredit's units in Italy, Germany, Austria and eastern Europe with take direct responsibility for retail clients and small businesses.

"Our clients have complained that we are slow and have a complex structure," UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said as he unveiled the new structure.

"With this reorganisation, we offer them a slimmed down structure."

Under the plan, Italy will be divided in seven regional areas that report to Country Manager Gabriele Piccinni. He will also oversee Italy's private banking division.

Germany's country manager, Theodor Weimer, will de facto report to Mustier, who has been delegated by Ghizzoni to oversee Germany.

Roberto Nicastro, formerly in charge of the now dismantled global retail division, will now oversee UniCredit's operations in Austria and Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeraro)