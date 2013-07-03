By Marcin Goclowski
| WARSAW, July 3
Pekao will keep an eye on opportunities to buy local
rivals and expand, the head of the Italian bank said, brushing
off concerns that the regulator could make tie-ups difficult.
Pekao, whose capital adequacy ratio stands at a comfortable
19.9 percent, had signalled in the past it could use its funds
to expand in Poland, which many analysts say remains ripe for
consolidation.
But last month, the head of Poland's financial watchdog said
he saw little room for further consolidation, raising concerns
he could make further tie-ups between banks - mostly in foreign
hands - more difficult for Pekao and others.
"We don't have the feeling that the regulator is against
Pekao's growth," UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni
told reporters. "We have very good relations with Polish
authorities and with the regulator."
"We are focused on organic growth. But we're carefully
watching markets and if we see opportunities, we will evaluate
them," he added.
Raising pressure on Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender, its larger
state-controlled rival PKO agreed last month to buy the
local assets of Swedish Nordea for $850 million.
Sources told Reuters Pekao was among the bidders for
Nordea's Polish assets. Pekao declined to comment on the report.
Last week, Dutch bank Rabobank said it was looking
at strategic options for its Polish subsidiary BGZ,
valued at some $850 million by the markets, although Pekao has
not been named among the potential buyers by local media.
Ghizzoni also said UniCredit would work on raising its
revenue, which was flat last year when the bank was focused on
boosting its capital position.
($1 = 3.3255 Polish zlotys)
(Writing by Chris Borowski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)