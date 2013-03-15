UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN, March 15 UniCredit could repay the cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank, but is delaying doing so because of post-election political uncertainty in Italy, its chief executive said on Friday.
"We were waiting to see whether there would be political stability. There isn't, so we are postponing (the repayment)," CEO Federico Ghizzoni said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts