REFILE-Tax reforms threaten US bond market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
MILAN Oct 18 A Milan court has ordered the seizure of 245 million euros at UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, and put its former CEO Alessandro Profumo under investigation for alleged tax fraud, judicial sources said on Tuesday.
UniCredit was not available for comment.
(Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro)
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
* BML Investment Partners, L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Richardson Electronics Ltd as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jV407D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)