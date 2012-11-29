FRANKFURT Nov 29 UniCredit's German unit HVB said its Munich offices were raided by state prosecutors on Wednesday as part of a tax evasion probe.

Prosecutors are investigating share transaction in 2006-2008 that were carried out around the dates of dividend payments, HVB said on Thursday.

"The capital-gains tax credits that resulted from these transactions are being queried by the tax authorities," it said, adding it was cooperating with prosecutors. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)