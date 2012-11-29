New York DFS probes health insurers over contraceptive coverage
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
FRANKFURT Nov 29 UniCredit's German unit HVB said its Munich offices were raided by state prosecutors on Wednesday as part of a tax evasion probe.
Prosecutors are investigating share transaction in 2006-2008 that were carried out around the dates of dividend payments, HVB said on Thursday.
"The capital-gains tax credits that resulted from these transactions are being queried by the tax authorities," it said, adding it was cooperating with prosecutors. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 U.S. bank Citigroup may choose Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European investment banking and trading activities as part of its Brexit contingency plans, the bank's European chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
