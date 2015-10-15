MILAN Oct 15 Leading Italian bank UniCredit
said on Thursday that a preliminary analysis it had
conducted over a criminal probe for alleged Mafia links among
its executives had shown no wrongdoings and it confirmed its
confidence in the officials.
Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed three top
officials at the bank, including deputy chairman Fabrizio
Palenzona, under investigation for allegedly doing business with
an entrepreneur linked to the Sicilian mafia, according to a
search warrant issued by the prosecutors.
At a board meeting on Thursday, directors were informed of
the outcome of an internal audit which was limited to internal
documents and decisions, the bank said in a statement.
"This preliminary analysis did not show wrongdoings in the
processes, decisions and behaviours of the Bank officers
involved," UniCredit said.
