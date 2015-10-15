(Adds details, context)
MILAN Oct 15 Italian bank UniCredit
said on Thursday that a preliminary review it had conducted
following a criminal probe into alleged mafia links among its
executives had shown no wrongdoing and it reaffirmed its
confidence in the officials.
Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed three top
officials at the bank, including deputy chairman Fabrizio
Palenzona, under investigation over allegations of doing
business with an entrepreneur linked to the Sicilian mafia,
according to a search warrant issued by the
prosecutors.
The bank said UniCredit's directors were informed at a board
meeting on Thursday of the results of a review of internal
documents and decisions.
"This preliminary analysis did not show wrongdoings in the
processes, decisions and behaviours of the bank officers
involved," UniCredit said.
The search warrant, which detailed the scope of the
investigation and was seen by Reuters last week, alleged that
Palenzona and two other top managers at the bank helped arrange
financing for Andrea Bulgarella, an entrepreneur whom
prosecutors claim has links to Matteo Messina Denaro, one of
Italy's most wanted men and accused by prosecutors of being the
fugitive new leader of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra.
A lawyer representing Palenzona, an influential power-broker
in Italy's financial circles, has denied the allegations that
Palenzona had links to Sicilian organised crime after his
offices were searched by anti-mafia police.
UniCredit also said on Thursday that the loans held by the
Bulgarella Group were granted in the early 2000s by Banco di
Sicilia and Capitalia, before it merged with UniCredit. It also
said a plan to restructure that debt had not been approved.
The probe comes at a delicate time for UniCredit, which is
struggling to boost revenues and strengthen its capital base to
allay market worries that it may need a new share issue.
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni is preparing to present
his latest business plan next month. A bank source said last
month the lender could cut 10,000 jobs in Italy, Germany and
Austria under the restructuring plan.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)