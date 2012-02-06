MILAN Feb 6 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, expects the bond buyback it completed on Monday to lift its core tier 1 ratio by about 11 basis point, a source close to the bank said.

UniCredit said earlier on Monday it had bought back a nominal 1.86 billion euros ($2.4 billion) worth of bonds, as it moves to shore up its balance sheet.

The source said the deal will generate a gross capital gain of about 532 million euros for UniCredit, which raised 7.5 billion euros from a rights issue in January.

Other Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Popolare, have launched bond buybacks to boost their core capital, helped by a Bank of Italy decision last week to ease the rules. (Reporting By Silvia Alosi)