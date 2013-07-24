BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
MILAN, July 24 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit's chief executive sees signs that the eurozone's third-largest economy is recovering from its longest-ever postwar recession, he was quoted saying in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.
Some of the bank's big corporate clients are starting to look for acquisitions, deposits are rising, exports are holding up and foreign companies are investing in Italy, said the bank's top manager Federico Ghizzoni.
"It's not by chance we are bolstering our M&A division," he said in an interview with Rome daily Il Messaggero.
Ghizzoni said he is reasonably optimistic that Italy could meet its growth target of 0.6 percent next year. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Isla Binnie and David Holmes)
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales