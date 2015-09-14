SARAJEVO, Sept 14 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is planning to cut around 10,000 jobs as it seeks to cut costs and boost profits, a source at the bank told Reuters.

The planned cuts will be concentrated mostly in Italy, Germany and Austria, several sources said, adding that they include 2,700 layoffs in Italy that have already been announced.

UniCredit declined to comment on Monday. A spokesman noted that the bank's CEO, Federico Ghizzoni, on Sept.3 said there were no concrete numbers on potential lay-offs on the table.

Ghizzoni is reworking a five-year strategic plan, unveiled last year, that will aim to boost revenues and cut costs. The revised plan could be announced in November. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic, editing by Silvia Aloisi)