SARAJEVO, Sept 14 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, is planning to cut around 10,000 jobs as
it seeks to cut costs and boost profits, a source at the bank
told Reuters.
The planned cuts will be concentrated mostly in Italy,
Germany and Austria, several sources said, adding that they
include 2,700 layoffs in Italy that have already been announced.
UniCredit declined to comment on Monday. A spokesman noted
that the bank's CEO, Federico Ghizzoni, on Sept.3 said there
were no concrete numbers on potential lay-offs on the table.
Ghizzoni is reworking a five-year strategic plan, unveiled
last year, that will aim to boost revenues and cut costs. The
revised plan could be announced in November.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic, editing by Silvia Aloisi)