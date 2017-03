VIENNA Dec 15 UniCredit's Bank Austria will reduce its retail branches to 120 from 200 by 2018, it said on Tuesday, hours after the Italian lender announced a restructuring plan for its Austrian business.

Shelving an option to sell Bank Austria's retail business, UniCredit said its plan would allow its Austrian unit to make overall cost savings of 300 million euros ($331 million) by 2018.

