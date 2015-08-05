MILAN Aug 5 The chief executive of UniCredit , Italy's largest bank by assets, said he was confident the bank could keep its core capital ratio above 10 percent.

The bank's current business plan has a 10 percent target for the so-called CET 1 ratio in 2016, but the lender said on Wednesday that it was above that level, at 10.37 percent, at the end of the second quarter.

CEO Federico Ghizzoni said he did not know what the right level of capital for the bank was. He added, however, that the lender had demonstrated it could generate substantial additional capital and that he believed it could stay above the 10 percent level. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)