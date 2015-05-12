MILAN May 12 Italy's biggest bank by assets,
UniCredit, posted a 512 million euros ($576 million)
net profit in the first quarter, in line with analyst
expectations, while its closely watched core capital edged
higher.
An analyst consensus distributed by the bank had forecast a
net profit of 511 million euros. Earnings were boosted by
trading income and higher fees.
UniCredit said its fully-loaded CET 1 ratio, a key measure
of financial strength, stood at 10.35 percent from 10.02 percent
at the end of December.
The figure includes a contribution of about 25 basis points
from a deal sealed in April to merge UniCredit's Pioneer with
Santander Asset Management.
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Danilo Masoni)