MILAN Aug 5 Net profit at UniCredit,
Italy's biggest bank by assets, came in above analyst forecasts
at 522 million euros ($568 million) in the second quarter and
its capital base was also above forecasts, sending its shares
higher.
An analyst consensus distributed by the lender had forecast
a net profit of 453 million euros. Even taking account of the
higher-than-expected profit, at just above 1 billion euros
UniCredit's earnings in the first six months are half those of
domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo.
The CET 1 ratio, a bank's measure of financial strength,
stood at 10.37 percent at the end of June, up from 10.1 percent
three months earlier and some 30 basis points higher than
expected.
UniCredit said that including the sale of its asset manager
Pioneer and government bond holdings in its so-called available
for sale reserve at today's value, the ratio would rise to 10.84
percent.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
