MILAN Feb 9 Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit beat analyst forecasts by turning in a net profit in the fourth quarter and also boosted its capital base, although it said it will pay a scrip dividend for the third year running.

UniCredit posted a net profit of 153 million euros ($172 million) in the last three months of the year against an expected loss of 140 million euros according to an analyst consensus distributed by the bank.

The quarter was marked by a number of one-off items, including 214 million euros of restructuring charges and a 300 million euros hit from the sale of its Ukrainian unit.

On the year, net profit reached 1.7 billion euros, down from 2 billion euros a year ago. The core capital ratio rose to 10.94 percent on a pro-forma basis, assuming a 75 percent take-up for the 0.12 euros scrip - or paid in shares - dividend. Shareholders can also opt for a cash payment.

The results are overshadowed by reports that CEO Federico Ghizzoni is facing growing disquiet from shareholders, with some sources predicting he could step down soon. UniCredit shares fell 6 percent by 1252 GMT. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)