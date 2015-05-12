* Core capital at 10.35 percent including Pioneer deal

* CEO says bank working to boost capital levels

* Net profit in line with forecasts at 512 mln euros (Adds CEO comments)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, May 12 The CEO of UniCredit said disposals were one option for Italy's biggest bank by assets to boost its financial strength, after core capital increased slightly in the first quarter of 2015 but not enough to quell investors' jitters.

The bank's net profit in the three months to March fell 28 percent year-on-year to 512 million euros ($575 million), in line with an analyst forecast distributed by the bank.

Earnings were helped by an 82 percent rise in trading income and higher fees. However, the bank took a 91 million euro charge linked to its contribution to the Single Resolution Fund, a fund meant to finance euro zone bank closures.

UniCredit said its fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.35 percent from 10.02 percent at the end of December.

The number includes a 25 basis points contribution from a deal sealed in April to merge the bank's Pioneer unit with Santander Asset Management and is well below the 13.2 percent level reported by domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo.

The shares turned lower after the results, with traders and analysts citing the still weak core capital number as the main reason for the fall. They were down 3.3 percent by 1422 GMT.

"The numbers are in line or even slightly better than expected, the net operating margin is good. The market reaction is due to the fact that the CET 1 continues to be weaker than Intesa's. UniCredit right now is paying a price because of this gap," said Vincenzo Longo of IG.

In a conference call with analysts, Federico Ghizzoni was asked repeatedly how the bank intended to boost its capital levels. He said disposals were one option, but ruled out selling German unit HVB which UniCredit took over in 2005.

"We know we are below some peers, but we also have peers below us," Ghizzoni said. "Clearly we need to reinforce capital and we are working on this: earnings is the obvious way, then there is still space for optimisation, and also disposals."

The bank has ruled out the need for a capital increase.

Loan loss provisions, or the amount of money the bank is setting aside to cover for bad loans, stood at 980 million euros, down 42 percent on the previous quarter as the Italian economy shows signs of slowly emerging from a lengthy recession. Provisions are expected to be stable for the rest of the year.

The bank said that of its 5.7 billion euros in revenues for the quarter, Italy contributed 2.2 billion, corporate and investment banking 1.1 billion and its extensive central and eastern European operations 976 million.

($1 = 0.8889 euros) (additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Stephen Jewkes and Stefano Bernabei in Rome; Editing by Janet Lawrence)