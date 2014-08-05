MILAN Aug 5 UniCredit's investment banking head Jean Pierre Mustier is to leave Italy's biggest bank by assets at the end of the year and will be replaced by Gianni Franco Papa, currently at the helm of the lender's eastern European division, the bank said on Tuesday.

Mustier, a former investment banking chief at France's Societe Generale who had worked around the globe, had joined UniCredit in March 2011.

UniCredit did not specify the reason for Mustier's departure, but an insider said the banker was leaving to pursue other interests.

Papa, 58, has spent his entire professional life at UniCredit, holding several senior positions in Italy and abroad. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)