BRIEF-TCF Bank raises prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Jan 21 UniCredit has sold to Mariner Investment Group junior and mezzanine risk on a 910 million euro ($1.23 billion)portfolio of Italian project finance loans, it said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Italy's biggest bank by assets said the deal with the U.S. asset manager frees up capital it will deploy into new business growth.
"This type of structured finance deal is one of the levers to relieve capital for reinvestment into new lending," it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust