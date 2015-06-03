BRIEF-CBL Corporation issues 20 mln shares at NZ$3.26 per share
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, June 3 UniCredit Bank Austria has bought a 45 percent stake in UniCredit Tiriac Bank from Tiriac Holdings Ltd, boosting its stake in the Romanian lender to 95.6 percent, it said on Wednesday.
It gave no financial terms and said it was considering whether to make an offer to the remaining minority shareholders for their stock. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)
BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Argentina's government said on Tuesday $116.8 billion in assets were declared, mostly from abroad, in a record tax amnesty it hopes will help spur domestic investment and economic growth.
* Trump Administration aims to revamp crisis-era bank law (New throughout, adds comments on politics)