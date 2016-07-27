BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization
MILAN, July 27 UniCredit will ask authorities to investigate possible market abuse in relation to media reports over its upcoming strategic review, which on Thursday affected its share price and that of two of its units, the Italian bank said in a statement.
UniCredit said that, if necessary, it would "pursue other available means to ensure that its rights and reputation are protected."
The bank said its shares and those of its units FinecoBank and Bank Pekao had experienced "unusual ... price movements."
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Board approved co to invest in waste-to-energy plant project with Synova Advance Power Services in total amount of 66.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)